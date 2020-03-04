Daily Deals (3-04-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.

Sennheiser’s HD 4.50BTNC wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones don’t earn the same high marks for noise cancellation technology as some of the latest Sony or Bose headphones. But when you can pick up a pair for just $80 (down from a list price of $180), they’re a whole heck of a lot more affordable than the competition.

And that’s what they’re selling for today at stores including Amazon, Abt, and Best Buy.

According to The Wirecutter, these headphones are very comfortable and offer “clear, very deep bass,” making them a decent budget pick when you can find them on sale.

Wireless headphones

Laptops and tablets

Other















Support Liliputing Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or… Contribute via PayPal donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $3 $5 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)