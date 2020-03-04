Daily Deals (3-04-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Sennheiser’s HD 4.50BTNC wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones don’t earn the same high marks for noise cancellation technology as some of the latest Sony or Bose headphones. But when you can pick up a pair for just $80 (down from a list price of $180), they’re a whole heck of a lot more affordable than the competition.
And that’s what they’re selling for today at stores including Amazon, Abt, and Best Buy.
According to The Wirecutter, these headphones are very comfortable and offer “clear, very deep bass,” making them a decent budget pick when you can find them on sale.
Wireless headphones
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $80 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life 2 active noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $40 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPG35)
- Audio Technica ATH-CKR55BT Bluetooth earbuds for $20 – B&H
- Refurb JayBird X2 Bluetooth sport earbuds for $25 – Woot
Laptops and tablets
- Lenovo 300e 11.6″ touchscreen Windows laptop w/Celeron N3450/4GB/64GB for $200 – Newegg (via eBay)
- Dell XPS 13 9380 13.3″ touchscreen alptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $880 – AntOnline (via eBay)
- Dell Inspiron 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i3-8130U/4GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook 14″ w/Celeron N3160/4GB/16GB for $220 – Staples
- Amazon Fire HD 8 2-pack for $110 and up – Amazon
Other
- Logitech MK540 Advanced wireless keyboard & mouse for $32 – Best Buy
- RAVPower 15,000 mAh solar power bank for $20 – Amazon (coupon: QILFYAPC + clip on-page coupon)
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh solar power bank for $23 – Amazon (coupon: SYMHUGVQ + clip on-page coupon)
