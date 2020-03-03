Daily Deals (3-03-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a 1-day sale on select SanDisk & WD storage products, which means you can save a few bucks whether you’re looking for a new microSD card, USB flash drive or portable hard drive or SSD.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- SanDisk & WD storage sale – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $28 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $45 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSDXC card for $64 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra Luxe 256GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $32 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C/USB-A flash drive for $32 – Amazon
- Sony 480GB USB SSD for $70 – Adorama
- SanDisk Extreme portable USB SSD for $90 – Amazon
- WD Black 5TB portable external HDD for $92 – Amazon
- WD My Passport 5TB portable HDD for $100 – Amazon
PCs & accessories
- ASRock BOX-R1000V barebones mini PC w/Ryzen Embedded R1505G for $280 – Newegg
- TP-Link Deco whole-home mesh WiFi router 3-pack for $153 – Amazon
- Microsoft Wireless Desktop 3050 keyboard & mouse for $35 – B&H
Wireless audio
- Bluedio true wireless earbuds for $19 – Amazon
- UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Best Buy
- Refurb Sonos speakers for $99 and up – Sonos
- Apple HomePod smart speaker for $200 – Best Buy
Other
- 5 PC games for free (Bomber Crew, Whispers of a Machine, Mugsters, Furi, Epistory – Typing Chronicles) – Twitch Prime
- Sega Genesis Mini retro game console for $58 – Adorama
- Panasonic Eneloop AA 2100 NiMH rechargable battery 8-pack for $15 – Amazon
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply