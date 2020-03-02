Daily Deals (3-02-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, has a screen that sits flush with the bezels, and features twice the storage of earlier models.
It also has a slightly higher list price of $130 and up. But today Amazon is selling the Kindle Paperwhite for $85, which is the most affordable this model has ever been.
While Kindle eReaders are positioned as delivery and consumption mechanisms for content purchased from the Kindle Store, you don’t have to pay another penny to read content on a Kindle — you can probably just borrow books from your local library.
Or you could just do that with your phone and save $85.
Anyway, here are some of the day’s best deals.
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2016) for $70 – Woot
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (7th-gen) for $40 – DailySteals
- Refurb Kobo Aura 2 for $70 – Kobo
- Refurb Kobo Clara HD for $90 – Kobo
- $3 credit toward purchase of select Kindle eBooks – Amazon
Tablets and phones
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017) for $50 – Woot
- Google Pixel Slate Chrome OS tablet + keyboard and pen for $499 and up – Google Store
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $420 – B&H
Computers
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/32GB Optane + 512GB SSD for $750 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/32GB Optane + 512GB SSD for $1000 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Book 13.5″ 2-in-1 w/Core i5/8GB/256GB for $520 – Always Deals (via eBay)
- Microsoft Surface Book 2-in-1 laptops for $540 and up – Woot
- Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/Celeron N3060/4GB/16GB for $95 – VIP Outlet (via eBay)
Audio and video
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) w/3-month FreeTime Unlimited for $40 – Amazon
- OontZ Angle portable Bluetooth speakers for $14 and up – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Flare mini Bluetooth speaker for $30 – Amazon
- Harman/Kardon Onyx Studio 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $130 – Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-canceling over-ear headphones (rose gold) for $180 – BrandsMart USA
- Apple HomePod smart speaker for $200 – Best Buy
Other
- Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh power bank for $22 – Amazon
- WD 2TB portable USB HDD for $60 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDEDF28)
- CyberPower CP1000AVRLCD UPS for $80 – B&H
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply