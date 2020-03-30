CTL Chromebook VX11 is an inexpensive rugged laptop for education

CTL’s latest Chromebook is an affordable laptop designed for classroom use. The CTL Chromebook VX11 features an 11.6 inch display, a 180-degree hinge, a water-resistant keyboard, reinforced ports and hinges, and a drop-resistant design.

The CTL Chromebook VX11 has a list price of $229, but it’s up for pre-order for $209.

With an Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4-1600 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage, this little laptop isn’t exactly a powerhouse. It also has an “HD” screen rather than full HD.

But with two USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, a headset jack, support for USB-C charging, and a non-slip textured design, the Chromebook VX11 seems like a decent option for kids, classrooms, or any other situation where you a notebook is likely to take a beating.

CTL notes that its latest Chromebook also supports 802.11ac WiFi with theoretical top speeds up to 1.7 GHz thanks to its Intel AC9560 wireless card.

