Chuwi AeroBook Pro is a 4K laptop selling for $550 (during crowdfunding)

Chuwi’s latest budget laptop is a mid-range mobile computer with one surprisingly high-end feature: a 4K display.

The Chuwi AeroBook Pro is set to ship in June, but the 15.6 inch laptop is up for pre-order through an Indiegogo campaign for about $550 (or less for early birds).

The laptop measures about 14.2″ x 9.5″ x 0.6″ and weighs 3.75 pounds, and the computer’s 3840 x 2160 pixel display is definitely the stand-out feature.

One odd feature? Chuwi decided to equip the AeroBook Pro with 5-year-old processors.

The laptop is available with a choice of Intel Core i5-6287U or Core i7-6567U Skylake chips. These are 28-watt dual-core processors with support for hyperthreading and Intel Iris Graphics 550. They’re part of Intel’s 6th-gen Core “Skylake” processor family.

Ports include:

HDMI

3.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

microSD card reader

Other features include a 55.86 Wh battery, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, stereo speakers, a 2MP camera, and a metal chassis.

According to Chuwi, a model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage will have a retail price of $666. But a limited number of units is up for pre-order for $530 or $550 — or as little as $510 if you use a “special price” link to the crowdfunding campaign.

A Core i7/16GB/512GB version will set you back $849 during crowdfunding, or $1000 at retail.

This isn’t the first time Chuwi through a 4K display into a budget laptop — but last year’s Chuwi LapBook Plus paired its high-res display, with an underwhelming 12-watt Intel Atom x7-E3950 processor with Intel HD 505 graphics.

From that standpoint, I guess the move to a Skylake chip with Intel Iris graphics is a step in the right direction.

