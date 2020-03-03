Black Shark 3 Pro is a 5G gaming phone with a 7.1 inch, 90 Hz display

Black Shark’s latest smartphones for gamers are the first to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and Snapdragon X55 5G modem. But there are a lot of phones with those specs. What truly make the new Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro phones stand out are their other features aimed at delivering a high-performance mobile gaming experience.

Here are just a few of those features:

Display : The Black Shark 3 Pro has a 7.1 inch, 3120 x 1440 pixel AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, while the Black Shark 3 has a 6.7 inch FHD+ 90 Hz AMOLED screen.

: The Black Shark 3 Pro has a 7.1 inch, 3120 x 1440 pixel AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, while the Black Shark 3 has a 6.7 inch FHD+ 90 Hz AMOLED screen. Touch response : The phones have a 270 Hz touch response rate for screen touch latency of 24ms.

: The phones have a 270 Hz touch response rate for screen touch latency of 24ms. Dual Battery with 65W fast charging : Each phone has two batteries for faster charging. Black Shark says it takes 12 minutes to get a 50-percent charge for the Black Shark 3 Pro or 38 minutes for a full charge. The Black Shark 3 Pro has a total battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, while the Black Shark 3 has a 4,720 mAh capacity.

: Each phone has two batteries for faster charging. Black Shark says it takes 12 minutes to get a 50-percent charge for the Black Shark 3 Pro or 38 minutes for a full charge. The Black Shark 3 Pro has a total battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, while the Black Shark 3 has a 4,720 mAh capacity. Memory and Storage : Both phones use UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 memory.

: Both phones use UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 memory. Liquid Cooling : The company says its 4th-gen liquid cooling system has a “sandwich” structure with coolng pipes on both sides of the system board.

: The company says its 4th-gen liquid cooling system has a “sandwich” structure with coolng pipes on both sides of the system board. Dual “X” Antenna : The X logo on the back also helps with reception.

: The X logo on the back also helps with reception. Master button: Users can customize these pop-up shoulder buttons.

Other features include stereo front-facing speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, triple rear cameras (64MP primary + 13MP ultrawide + 5MP depth), and 4 magnetic charging contacts on the back of the phone for 18W charging when the USB port is in use.

The Black Shark 3 series phones are launching first in China before rolling out in other markets. Here’s a run-down of the Chinese pricing:

Black Shark 3 Pro

8GB/256GB for CNY 4699 ($675)

12GB/256GB for CNY 4999 ($720)

Black Shark 3

8GB/128GB for CNY 3499 ($500)

12GB/128GB for CNY 3799 ($545)

12GB/256GB for CNY 3999 ($575)

Meanwhile Black Shark has also introduced a new set of Bluetooth Ophidian Gaming Earbuds that it says offers low-latency audio. Those will be available globally at launch, with a list price of $99 (or as little as $69 for folks who back the company’s Indiegogo campaign).

press release















