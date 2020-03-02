AT&T TV delivers TV over the internet with an Android TV set top box

AT&T, which already offers a bunch of ways to pay for live TV, now has another — but for the first time if you sign up, you’ll get a set top box powered by Android TV.

That means the new AT&T TV service, which delivers live TV over the internet, lets you access apps like Netflix or Hulu as well as AT&T’s live and on-demand content. There’s also a cloud DVR function.

And you can use Google Assistant to search, browse, or play TV shows or movies from AT&T TV or any third-party apps by voice.

Unlike other TV-over-the-internet services such as Sling TV or YouTube TV, this isn’t a cheap, contract-free alternative to cable. Prices start at $50 per month — but only for the first 12 months, and only when you sign a 2-year contract.

In the second year of that contract, prices will go up to $93 per month or higher, depending on the package of channels you sign up for. And yes, I’m using bold font to highlight that second-year price, because cable companies have a habit of making this kind of fine-print rather hard to find.

Anyway, so the selling point isn’t so much that this is a service for cord-cutters looking to save a few bucks. It’s more about putting all of your content in one place, and giving you a single remote that you can use for all your content… as long as it’s compatible with Android TV.

Customers can also stream their content to mobile devices using an AT&T TV app for Android, iPhones, or iPads. And there’s no need to wait for a cable installer — as long as you already have an internet connection, you can get started just by connecting an AT&T TV box to your network and plugging in your TV.

And… shelling out $50/$93 per month for the next few years.

