Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, plans to shut down Android and web apps

Popular weather app Dark Sky has been acquired by Apple… and as a result, the company notes that it will be pulling the plug on its Android, Wear OS, and web apps.

The Dark Sky API is also going to shut down eventually, but third party apps that make use of the API will be able to continue to do so at least until the end of 2021.

Dark Sky had a reputation for offering “hyperlocal” weather with forecasts precise enough to give you a minute-by-minute breakdown of when rain is expected to start or stop in you immediate area.

It’s not clear what plans Apple has for Dark Sky in the future, but it seems clear those plans aren’t cross-platform.

According to a blog post announcing the acquisition, the Dark Sky iOS app will continue to be available for purchase from the App Store, and “there will be no changes to Dark Sky for iOS at this time.”

But other platforms? Not so much:

Android — Downloads will no longer be available soon, and service for existing subscribers will end July 1, 2020.

— Downloads will no longer be available soon, and service for existing subscribers will end July 1, 2020. Wear OS – Downloads will no longer be available soon, and service for existing subscribers will end July 1, 2020.

– Downloads will no longer be available soon, and service for existing subscribers will end July 1, 2020. Web – Weather forecasts, maps, and embedded will continue working through July 1, 2020. After that the website will just be online to support the API and iOS users.

– Weather forecasts, maps, and embedded will continue working through July 1, 2020. After that the website will just be online to support the API and iOS users. API – Dark Sky will continue offering its existing API to current users through the end of next year. But new users cannot sign up to start using the API anymore.

