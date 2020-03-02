Android 10 “Rules” let some Pixel users adjust settings conditionally

Google is starting to roll out a new feature that lets some Android 10 users create rules that will automatically enable or disable certain features when specific conditions are met.

By some users, I mean folks with Pixel 2 or later phones running Android 10. And by certain features, at this point I mean pretty much just one feature.

Rules isn’t exactly a replacement for third-party tools like Tasker just yet. But it does have the advantages of being integrated with the operating system and officially supported by Google.

Update: Google has confirmed that the new Rules feature is rolling out to Pixel phones as part of the latest Pixel Drop. Other new features include automatic scheduling fro Dark Theme, new emoji, and support for pausing and resuming music on a Pixel 4 using Motion Sense gestures.

Google appears to be doing a phased rollout of Rules, but you can check to see if it’s available on your device by opening the Settings screen, choosing the System option, and looking for a section that says Rules.

Once you find it, you can open up Rules and start setting conditions for certain actions… and right now that means you can decide whether your phone rings or not when you’re in specific locations.

Your choices at the moment include:

Turn on Do Not Disturb

Set phone to silent

Set phone to vibrate

Set phone to ring

And you can automatically trigger those actions whenever your phone reaches a certain location (as determined by GPS) or when you connect to a certain WiFi network.

In other words, you can create a rule that always silences your phone when you reach the office and connect to your work WiFi, and which sets your phone to ring when you connect to your home network.

It’s possible that this could just be a first step and that Google may allow you to adjust other settings or use other triggers in the future. But for now, Rules only lets you set rather simple… rules.

via Android Police















Support Liliputing Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or… Contribute via PayPal donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $3 $5 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)