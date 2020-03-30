Liliputing

Acer Swift 3 laptops with Intel Ice Lake available for $680 and up

This morning Acer unveiled a new Swift 3 laptop with a 14 inch display and an AMD Ryzen 4000U processor. But not all of the company’s 2020 Swift 3 laptops are powered by AMD chips.

In January, Acer introduced a new 13.5 inch Swift 3 laptop with an Intel Ice Lake processor, and it’s up for pre-order from Amazon for $800.

Meanwhile, a 14 inch model with a less powerful Ice Lake chip is already available from Amazon for $680.

Trying to decide which model offers the most bang for the buck? At first glance, the notebooks seem to have a lot in common.

All three models weigh less than 2.7 pounds, support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, have USB Type-C ports and FHD or higher-resolution displays.

But there are some key differentiating factors — the 14 inch laptops have 16:9 displays, while the 13.5 inch version has a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Intel models have Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the AMD version has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C port, but it’s not a TB3 port. And the Intel-powered 14 inch model has the least impressive graphics of the bunch.

Here are a few of the key specs for each model, and some differentiating factors:

Spec SF314-57-59EY SF313-52-52VA SF314-42-R7LH
CPU Intel Core i5-1035G1 Intel Core i5-1035G4 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
GPU Intel UHD Intel Iris Plus AMD Radeon Vega
Display 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 IPS LCD 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD
RAM 8GB LPDDR4 8GB LPDDR4 8GB LPDDR4
Storage 256GB SSD 512GB SSD 256GB SSD
Ports 1 x TB3, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 3.5mm audio 1 x TB3, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 3.5mm audio 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 3.5mm audio
Dimensions 12.6″ x 8.5″ x 0.63″ 11.9″ x 9.2″ x 0.63″ 12.7″ x 8.6″ x 0.71″
Weight 2.62 pounds 2.65 pounds 2.65 pounds
Price $680 $800 $630
Available Amazon Amazon (pre-order) April

Acer Swift 3 SF314-57-59EY image gallery

Acer Swift 3 SF313-52-52VA image gallery

Acer Swift 3 SF314-42-R7LH image gallery

via TabletMonkeys

 






