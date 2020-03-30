Acer Swift 3 laptops with Intel Ice Lake available for $680 and up

This morning Acer unveiled a new Swift 3 laptop with a 14 inch display and an AMD Ryzen 4000U processor. But not all of the company’s 2020 Swift 3 laptops are powered by AMD chips.
In January, Acer introduced a new 13.5 inch Swift 3 laptop with an Intel Ice Lake processor, and it’s up for pre-order from Amazon for $800.
Meanwhile, a 14 inch model with a less powerful Ice Lake chip is already available from Amazon for $680.
Trying to decide which model offers the most bang for the buck? At first glance, the notebooks seem to have a lot in common.
All three models weigh less than 2.7 pounds, support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, have USB Type-C ports and FHD or higher-resolution displays.
But there are some key differentiating factors — the 14 inch laptops have 16:9 displays, while the 13.5 inch version has a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Intel models have Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the AMD version has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C port, but it’s not a TB3 port. And the Intel-powered 14 inch model has the least impressive graphics of the bunch.
Here are a few of the key specs for each model, and some differentiating factors:
|Spec
|SF314-57-59EY
|SF313-52-52VA
|SF314-42-R7LH
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-1035G1
|Intel Core i5-1035G4
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
|GPU
|Intel UHD
|Intel Iris Plus
|AMD Radeon Vega
|Display
|14 inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD
|13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 IPS LCD
|14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4
|8GB LPDDR4
|8GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|256GB SSD
|512GB SSD
|256GB SSD
|Ports
|1 x TB3, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 3.5mm audio
|1 x TB3, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 3.5mm audio
|1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 3.5mm audio
|Dimensions
|12.6″ x 8.5″ x 0.63″
|11.9″ x 9.2″ x 0.63″
|12.7″ x 8.6″ x 0.71″
|Weight
|2.62 pounds
|2.65 pounds
|2.65 pounds
|Price
|$680
|$800
|$630
|Available
|Amazon
|Amazon (pre-order)
|April
Acer Swift 3 SF314-57-59EY image gallery
Acer Swift 3 SF313-52-52VA image gallery
Acer Swift 3 SF314-42-R7LH image gallery
