40+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home

An unprecedented number of people around the globe are being told to stay at home as a public health measure in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19. But just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t mean you have to be bored.
Here’s a roundup of just some of the many digital items that companies and individuals are giving away for free during the current crisis for folks who are working or playing from home while self-quarantined/practicing social distancing. And make sure to scroll down to the bottom of the list for a collection of resources that are always available for free.
I’m also throwing in a few goodies that are free for a limited time, so make sure to note the start and end times when relevant.
Another thing to note — these deals are all available in the United States, where I’m located. International availability will likely vary by region and product or service.
Free Games
- 27 PC games for free – GOG
- Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition – Steam (Play 40 game demos for free through March 23, 2020)
- Tomb Raider (PC) – Steam (through 11:59PM PDT on March 23, 2020)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (PC) – Steam (through 11:59PM PDT on March 23, 2020)
- The Stanley Parable (PC) – Epic Games Store (through 11:00AM on March 26, 2020)
- Watch Dogs (PC) – Epic Games Store (through 11:00AM on March 26, 2020)
- Figment (PC) – Epic Games Store (March 26 – April 2, 2020)
- Deiland (PC) – Steam
- Drawful 2 (PC) – Steam
- Headsnatchers (PC) – Steam
- Tormentor x Punisher – Epic Games Store (March 26 – April 2, 2020)
- Alto’s Odyssey (Android, iOS, and Mac) – Alto’s Odyssey
- Alto’s Adventure (Android, iOS, and Mac) – Alto’s adventure
Free eBooks, audiobooks, and digital comics
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 2-month subscription – Amazon (through April 30, 2020)
- Scribd 30-day subscription – Scribd
- ComiXology Unlimited 60-day subscription – ComiXology
- Dozens of audiobooks for kids (and “literary classics”) – Audible
- Over 110 Sesame Street eBooks available free on “all major eBook platforms – Sesame Workshop
- 3 eBooks for free – Paulo Coelho
- 10 eBooks for free – Haymarket Books
Free Audio and Video streaming
- Bandsintown Watch Live notifications for musicians’ Twitch, YouTube, IGTV, Facebook, and StageIt live streams – Bandsintown
- 90-day Amazon Music HD subscription – Amazon (through March 25, 2020 – new subscribers only)
Free Content creation tools
- Pro Tools, Media Composer, and Sibelius 90-day licenses – Avid
- Analog Dreams classic synth plugin for free – Native Instruments
- KORG Kaossilator synth app for Android – KORG
- Minimoog Model D synthesizer app for iOS – App Store
- Unlimited podcast recording hours and unlimited participants – Zencastr
Other
- 3-months of Fender Play guitar lessons for free – Fender
- Fitbit premium free for 90-days – Fitbit
- Tinder Passport free for everyone through April 30th – Tinder
Always-free streaming services:
- Crackle – Ad-supported movies and TV shows
- Facebook Watch – Ad-supported original shows and select TV series (like Buffy the Vampire Slayer)
- Google Arts & Culture – virtual tours of 2,500 museums
- Hoopla – Free movies, TV shows, eBooks, and audiobooks (requires a library card from a participating library)
- IMDB TV – Ad-supported TV shows and movies
- Kanopy – Thousands of great movies for free (ad-free too), but requires library or university login and there may be a limit to how much you can watch in a month)
- OverDrive – Borrow eBooks and audiobooks (requires library card from participating library and you may have to wait in line for popular titles)
- Plex Watch Free – Ad-supported movies and TV shows
- Pluto TV – Hundreds of live TV channels and thousands of movies (ad-supported)
- Roku Channel – Ad-supported movies and TV shows (no Roku required)
- Sling TV – the new Stay in & Sling collection offers select live and on-demand TV for free (ad-supported)
- Spotify – Ad-supported music streaming
- Tubi – Ad-supported movies and TV shows
- Vudu – Selection of ad-supported TV shows and movies
- YouTube – I don’t really have to explain this one, do I?
TV Network apps and websites
These usually offer a selection of ad-supported content from currently-running TV shows, but if you don’t subscribe to a cable or satellite service, you may be limited to watching just a handful of the most recently-aired episodes:
And a personal favorite of mine has been available for free online for a few years — every Elfquest comic published before 2014 is available to read at Elfquest.com.
