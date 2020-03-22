40+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks and Amazon affiliate programs.

An unprecedented number of people around the globe are being told to stay at home as a public health measure in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19. But just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t mean you have to be bored.

Here’s a roundup of just some of the many digital items that companies and individuals are giving away for free during the current crisis for folks who are working or playing from home while self-quarantined/practicing social distancing. And make sure to scroll down to the bottom of the list for a collection of resources that are always available for free.

I’m also throwing in a few goodies that are free for a limited time, so make sure to note the start and end times when relevant.

Another thing to note — these deals are all available in the United States, where I’m located. International availability will likely vary by region and product or service.

Free Games

Free eBooks, audiobooks, and digital comics

Free Audio and Video streaming

Free Content creation tools

Other

Always-free streaming services:

TV Network apps and websites

These usually offer a selection of ad-supported content from currently-running TV shows, but if you don’t subscribe to a cable or satellite service, you may be limited to watching just a handful of the most recently-aired episodes:

And a personal favorite of mine has been available for free online for a few years — every Elfquest comic published before 2014 is available to read at Elfquest.com.

