14.1 inch MacBook Pro may replace the 13.3 inch model

A few months ago, Apple replaced its 15.6 inch MacBook Pro with a new MacBook Pro with a 16 inch display.

Now it looks like the company could be preparing a similar screen size spec bump for its smaller MacBook Pro models. According to an investor note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to launch a 14.1 inch MacBook Pro sometime in the next year or two.

The news concerning the larger display is actually buried in a report about Apple’s development of Mini LED displays for 6 upcoming products:

12.9 inch iPad Pro

10.2 inch iPad

7.9 inch iPad

27 inch iMac Pro

16 inch MacBook Pro

14.1 inch MacBook Pro

Mini LED displays are designed to offer many of the benefits of OLED screens such as high contrast ratios, deep blacks, and energy efficiency. But they’re also less prone to burn-in and some other issues that affect some OLED displays.

All of the new products mentioned in Ming-Chi Kuo’s guidance are updated versions of existing devices — and that includes the 14.1 inch MacBook Pro. While this is a new screen size for Apple, the new model will replace the 13.3 inch MacBook Pro in Apple’s lineup.

And that’s… about all we iknow for now. While the new iMac Pro is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the new 7.9 inch iPad mini with a mini LED display is said to be coming this year, there’s not even an educated guess for the other products.

Ming-Chi Kuo does state that development of Apple’s mini LED technology has not been affected by the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and has been spreading across the world in recent weeks.















