ZTE Axon 10s Pro smartphone features Snapdragon 865 and LPDDR5 memory

Chinese phone maker ZTE has confirmed that the company does plan to attend Mobile World Congress later this month, despite earlier reports suggesting the company would skip the show due to the Coronavirus affecting China.

So what will ZTE announce at the show? All signs point to a new phone called the ZTE Axon 10s Pro. While ZTE hasn’t put out a press release or revealed pricing or availability details yet, the company has posted a product page for the upcoming phone on its website.

Most specs are unsurprising for a 2020 flagship phone. The ZTE Axon 10s Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a 5G modem, and UFS 3.0 storage, for example.

But it also packs LPDDR5 RAM, which could make it one of the first phones to use the new memory technology which supports faster data transfer rates and lower power consumption.

ZTE will offer two memory/storage configurations — 6GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB.

Other features include:

Screen: 6.47 inch, FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Biometric login: In-display fingerprint reader + face unlock

Front camera: 20MP front camera in a waterdrop-style notch

Rear cameras: 48MP + 20MP (125 degree ultra-wide) + 8MP telephoto

Battery: 4,000 mAh w/Quick Charge 4+

Wireless: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS

Android 10

The smartphone also features stereo speakers and DTRS: X Ultra audio.

While we don’t know how much the new phone will cost yet, ZTE’s flagship phones tend to cost less than flagships from rivals including Samsung, Google, and Apple.

