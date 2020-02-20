YouTube Music is getting a cloud storage locker for your personal music collection

Google currently has two music streaming services — but the company plans to eventually phase out the older Google Play Music service and shift its resources to the newer YouTube Music, which launched nearly two years ago.

First, the company plans to bring some features from Google Play Music to YouTube Music — like the ability to upload songs you own to the cloud so you can stream them on any device, whether they’re normally available through Google’s streaming service or not.

The YouTube Music cloud locker/library feature isn’t live just yet — but a recently added YouTube Music support page suggests it’s coming soon.

The page explains how to upload your music to the cloud. You’ll be able to either visit music.youtube.com and drag-and-drop your file or files to the web browser, or click on your profile picture and then select the “Upload” music option.”

Supported file formats include:

MP3

M4A

OGG

WMA

FLAC

Once your music is uploaded, it’ll be available in a new “Uploads” section of your YouTube Music library.

Google notes that only you’ll be able to play songs stored in your library — if you create a playlist and share it with other users, they won’t be able to stream content from your account. And uploaded music will not affect Google’s YouTube Music recommendations.

One nice feature that’s a carry-over from the Google Play Music cloud locker feature? You don’t need to be a paying YouTube Music subscriber to use the cloud library. Users can upload music for free, listen ad-free and offline, and cast content to supported devices including smart speakers.

There’s no word on when Google Play Music will shut down, or if users will be able to transfer their cloud libraries to YouTube Music without manually re-uploading their collection. It’s also unclear if there will be desktop app for uploading large collections like the current Google Music Manager.

But I suspect once the YouTube Music upload feature goes live, it will likely bring us a bit closer toward the eventual death of Google Play Music.

via Android Police and 9to5Google