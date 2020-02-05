You probably shouldn’t buy a smartphone from Pablo Escobar’s brother

Late last year a company founded by the little brother of the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar started promising to sell a smartphone with a foldable display for a fraction of the price charged by more established companies.

So far Escobar Inc has failed to deliver its first phone… but that hasn’t stopped the company from taking orders for a second, even more unlikely product — a Samsung Galaxy Fold clone priced at $399 (or about $1580 less than Samsung charges for a nearly identical device).

You probably shouldn’t give this company money. In fact, I’m not even going to link to the website (it’s easy to find, but I don’t want to give them the SEO — also the company’s marketing may not be entirely safe for work).

On paper, the Escobar Fold 2 smartphone looks like a great deal. It’s a phone with a 7.3 inch, 2152 x 1536 pixel display that folds in half, a secondary 1680 x 720 pixel display on the outside, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a total of five cameras (one less than the Samsung Galaxy Fold).

The company claims it can offer the phone for cheaper than Samsung because it sourced the hardware from “secondary factories” in China, which are known for cloning popular phone designs (if not the under-the-hood features).

But even if you believe it’s possible to produce a halfway decent Galaxy Fold clone and sell it for about 20-percent of the price Samsung charges, there’s a reddit community filled with people who were burned when they tried to purchase the Escobar Fold 1 smartphone last year.

The company appears to be shipping customers a book and a promise that the customers will receive a Fold 2 instead.

I figure it’s just a matter of time before folks who order a Fold 2 get a new book and a promise of an Escobar Fold 3.

via NotebookCheck and PCMag