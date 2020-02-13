Xiaomi launches Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro with Snapdragon 865 and 108MP camera

Xiaomi’s latest flagship phones pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processors, 5G modems, and multi-camera setups including a 108MP shooter that can capture 8K video, among other things.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 will be available in China starting February 24th for about $575 and up, while the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro launches the same day for about $715 and up.

Xiaomi had scheduled a global launch announcement for later this month at Mobile World Congress. But now that the show has been cancelled the company has postponed that event.

In addition to the specs listed above, both phones feature 6.67 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel, 90 Hz AMOLED displays with support for peak brightness of 1200 nits, although Xiaomi says “typical” brightness will be 800 nits.

For memory, the Xiaomi Mi 10 series phones pack LPDDR5 RAM, which is faster and more energy efficient than the memory used in most smartphones to date. And the phones use UFS 3.0 storage, which Xiaomi says supports maximum sequential write speeds up to 730 MB per second thanks to the company’s “Write Turbo” technology.

Other new features include support for WiFi 6 (802.11ax) with 8×8 MU-MIMO tech for faster speeds and a vapor chamber for improved heat dissipation.

Xiaomi says the 108MP primary camera on both new phones supports optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization and allows users to capture video at 7680 x 4320 resolutions while also saving 33MP photos by tapping the screen while recording an 8K video.

So those are the similarities. Let’s talk about the differences between the two phones.

In addition to the 108MP camera, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has:

12MP 50mm portrait camera with 2X optical zoom

8MP Telephoto camera with 10X hybrid zoom

20MP ultra wide-angle lens

The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 50 watt fast charging (wired) or 30 watt wireless charging.

Interestingly, Xiaomi is also introducing a new 65W Fast Charger with GaN technology alongside the new phone — even though the phone can’t support its top charging speed. But Xiaomi says even at 50W, the charger can take a Mi 10 Pro battery from 0 to 100-percent in 45 minutes.

The cheaper Xiaomi Mi 10 lacks any telephoto cameras, and instead has 108MP primary + 13MP ultrawide + 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras.

Like the Pro model, the Mi 10 supports 30W wireless charging, but tops out at 30 watts when charging via a USB cable. Interestingly, it has a larger battery, and 4,780 mAh.

The other differences that help explain the price gap between the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 pro come down to the memory/storage configurations. Here’s a run-down of prices for the Chinese market:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

8GB/256GB for RMB 3,999 (~$575)

12GB/256GB for RMB 4,299 (~$615)

12GB/512GB for RMB 4,699 (~$675)

Xiaomi Mi 10

8GB/128GB for RMB 4,999/ (~$715)

8GB/256GB for RMB 5,499 (~$785)

12GB/256GB for RMB 5,999 (~$860)

