“Windows 12 Lite” is not what you think (unless you’re thinking Linux-based Windows 10 knockoff)

Microsoft has embraced Linux and open source software in recent years. The company acquired github, turned its Calculator app into an open source project, added an optional Linux terminal to Windows 10, and even developed its own Linux kernel.

But you know what the company’s probably not going to do? Release anew operating system called Windows 12 that’s based on Linux.

That hasn’t stopped some independent developers with lousy website design skills from doing just that though. Redditor hexsayeed spotted a GNU/Linux distribution called Windows 12 Lite at a computer fair recently.

The operating system appears to be a slightly modified version of the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite with an xfce desktop environment and a Windows 10 theme to make the OS look more familiar for folks migrating from Microsoft’s operating system.

While the folks behind the project pitch it as an alternative to Windows which is more secure, faster to boot, and able to run alongside Windows 10 on the same computer, those things are true of most Linux-based operating systems.

What’s different here are the potentially trademark/copyright-violating name, desktop wallpaper, and other elements which could give Windows 12 Lite a limited lifespan.

Also, the website is truly, hideously bad. Not only does it use 1990s-style web design, but if there’s a way to actually purchase this operating system, I can’t find it anywhere.

Meanwhile if you’re looking for a Linux-based operating system that looks just like Windows 10, may I suggest Kali Linux. It’s a free and open source distro that last year introduced a “Kali Undercover” mode that lets you change the look of the operating system so that folks who don’t look too closely could easily mistake it for Windows 10.

