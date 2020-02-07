VAIO launches SX12 and SX14 thin and light laptops with Intel Comet Lake chips

Last year Japanese PC maker VAIO launched a 2 pound laptop with a 12.5 inch display and an 8th-gen Intel Core processor… at a time when rivals were moving to 10th-gen Intel chips.

Now VAIO is back, and this time it’s bringing more up-to-date specs.

The new VAIO SX12 laptop is still thin, light, and packed with ports (it might be one of the smallest laptops with a VGA port). But now it’s available with up to an Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core Comet Lake processor.

VAIO is also launching a new VAIO SX14 with a 14 inch display.

The smaller model measures 0.6 inches thick, but it doesn’t skimp on ports. It features:

1 x USB Type-C

3 x USB Type-A

HDMI

VGA

Gigabit Ethernet

3.5mm audio

SD card reader

The notebook also has a fingerprint reader below the keyboard, a 1920 x 1 080 pixel non-touch display, and Windows 10 Pro software.

Prices start at $1199 for a model with an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage, and go up to $2199 for a model with a Core i7-10710U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

An entry-level VAIO SX14 will also set you back $1199, but this time prices top out at $2299 for a version with a 4K display, an Intel Core i7-10710U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of solid state storage.

The SX14 inch model has the same selection of ports as its smaller sibling, although that might seem less impressive on a notebook with a 14 inch display… at least until you realize that this notebook is also just 0.6 inches thick and weighs only 2.3 pounds.

