Tiger handheld game systems coming this fall for $15 each

Hasbro is bringing back the classic Tiger Electronics line of handheld game systems.

Hearkening back to a time when you could buy a handheld gaming device that only ran a single game, the new systems are coming this fall in four flavors, all of which are up for pre-order from GameStop:

Each is priced at $14.99… batteries not included. You’ll have to supply your own set of AA batteries.

The new Tiger Electronics systems are inspired by a classic line of handheld game systems released in the 1990s, each with a small monochrome LCD display and a handful of game control buttons including Jump, Move, up, down, left and right keys.

And… that’s about it.

Odds are you’ve already got a smartphone capable of playing games that are much more interesting than these titles… and which aren’t single-purpose gadgets that will collect dust or take up space in a landfill once you inevitably get bored of playing the game. But at $15 each, these are… still kind of hard to justify.

Then again, the $25 Oregon Trail handheld that came out a few years ago was surprisingly popular.

via The Verge

Joshua
Guest
Joshua

Starting to feel fairly privileged remembering I had one of these growing up. Anyone remember how much it must have set my parents/grandparents back?

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
10 seconds ago