This is what the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop looks like

The upcoming GPD Win Max is a tiny laptop computer… that’s also a rather large handheld game console.

Like the company’s GPD P2 Max mini-laptop, the new model has a keyboard large enough for touch typing, as well as a trackpad. But like the smaller GPD Win 2 handheld game system, it also has built-in game controllers.

The new model is also the first GPD device to feature a 10th-gen, Intel Core Ice Lake processor. GPD has been slowly revealing details over the last few months, and now the company has released a few new images giving us our best look at the GPD Win max to date.

The pictures make it clear that while this little computer is jam-packed with features, the layout is a little strange.

In order to make room for the game controllers, there’s no palm rest area. And in order to use those game controllers, you’ll have to hold the Win Max with two hands gripping the back of the computer, sort of like an oversized Nintendo DS.

But the system also has more ports than you’ll find on most handheld computers, including:

HDMI

Ethernet

1 x Thunderbolt 3

1 x USB-C

2 x USB-A

microSD card reader

There’s also a switch on the side of the Win Max that lets you switch between mouse and gamepad modes — in mouse mode, you can use the D-pad to move a cursor.

GPD hasn’t announced the price or release date yet, but the company plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign sometime this year. Things have likely been delayed a bit due to the work slowdown in China due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.

So far we do know that the GPD Win Max will be powered by an Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics and that it will have a 1280 x 800 pixel display (probably around 8 or 9 inches, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet).

Other features include an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage, dual fans to keep the system cool while gaming, and a backlit keyboard.

Previous coverage:

Prototype images: