Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone features Zeiss II cameras, 5G, and a confusing name

Sony’s follow-up to last year’s Xperia 1 flagship phone has a similar design, display, and camera setup. But the new Sony Xperia 1 II sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G modem, making it the company’s first 5G smartphone.

The new model also has a bigger battery, more memory and storage, and support for higher-capacity microSDXC cards than last year’s model.

And it surprisingly bucks a recent trend — the 2019 Sony Xperia 1 lacked a headphone jack, while the 2020 model has one.

Typically once a phone maker releases a flagship without a 3.5mm audio port, it’s gone for good. So it’s nice to see Sony reverse course on that front.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the Xperia 1 II:

6.5 inch, 3840 x 1644 pixel HDR OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

8GB RAM

256GB UFS storage + microSDXC card support (up to 1TB)

4,000 mAh battery (18W fast charging and Qi wireless charging support)

Fingerprint sensor (side)

USB 3.1 Type-C

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

5G

NFC

IP65/68 water resistance

Audio features don’t stop with the 3.5mm audio jack — the phone also has stereo speakers and a support for 24-bit/192 Khz audio.

Sony is continuing its partnership with Zeiss on the phone’s camera system, and says the Xperia 1 II’s three rear cameras include:

12MP primary (24mm focal length, F1.7 aperture, 82 degree field of view)

12MP ultra-wide 16mm focal length, F2.2 aperture, 124 degree field of view)

12MP 3X telephoto (70mm focal length, F2.4 aperture, 34 degree field of view)

Among other things, Sony says the cameras can record 4K HDR video at up to 60 frames per second, 120 fps slow-motion video, and 20 fps burst photography.

There’s also an 8MP front-facing camera with an 84-degree field of view and f2.0 aperture.

The new phone won’t come cheap though — Anandtech reports it’ll sell for 1199€ ($1300).

Sony is also introducing a new mid-range Xperia 10 II phone with a 6 inch, 2520 x 1080 pixel display, a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3600 mAh battery, and 12MP + 8MP (2X zoom)+ 8MP (120 degree) cameras… plus a headphone jack and IP65/68 water protection.

press releases (1)(2)















