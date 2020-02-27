Samsung’s new OLED display is for 5G smartphones for some reason

Samsung Display has unveiled a new OLED display for smartphones that the company says emits less blue light and uses less power than its earlier screens.

And for some reason, the company is positioning the new screen as an “optimized OLED display for 5G smartphones,” although I don’t see any reason it couldn’t be used on 4G devices.

Maybe that’s Samsung’s way of saying it’s for premium phones — because this is the year that Qualcomm has made sure most flagship phones will probably have 5G whether you want it or not.

Anyway, here’s what we know about Samsung’s new OLED smartphone display:

It’s an SGS “Eye Care Display” certified display that emits 6.5-percent blue light.

It’s a UL “Energy Savings” certified display that uses about 1.3 watts of power (down from 1.5 watts).

That’s a 15-percent dip in power consumption which could help lead to longer battery life in mobile devices… although increased power consumption from a 5G modem in your next phone might more than make up for that.

