Samsung launches Galaxy S20 series (including the first phone with 16GB of RAM)

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone has garnered a lot of headlines in recent weeks. But odds are the company will sell a lot more Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones in the coming months. While the Flip is a niche device aimed at folks looking to pay a premium price for a modern take on the classic flip phone, the Galaxy S20 is Samsung’s first true flagship of 2020.

The follow-up to last year’s Galaxy S10, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is an upgrade in just about every way. Faster processor?Check. 5G support? It comes standard. Camera upgrades. Yup.

And folks willing to pay a bit more for the highest-priced models can also pick up a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the first smartphone available with up to 16GB of RAM… whether you really need it or not.

All told, there will be three versions of the phone:

  • 6.2 inch Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 6.7 inch Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • 6.9 inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Each phone has a 3200 x 1400 pixel AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor or Samsung Exynos 990 chip, depending on the region, and multi-camera setups with support for 8K video recording.

But the larger phones have better cameras and bigger batteries.

Here are some key specs for each model:

Samsung Galaxy S20

  • Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM (or 8GB with the 4G model)
  • 128GB + microSD card slot
  • 4,000 mAh battery
  • 25W fast charging
  • 10MP front camera
  • 12MP primary camera
  • 12MP ultra-wide camera
  • 64MP telephoto camera (3X)

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • 4,500 mAh battery
  • Up to 512GB + microSD card slot
  • 25W fast charging
  • 10MP front camera
  • 12MP primary camera
  • 12MP ultra-wide camera
  • 64MP telephoto camera (3X)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

  • Up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • Up to 512GB of storage + microSD card slot
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 45W fast charging
  • 40MP front camera
  • 108MP primary camera
  • 12MP ultra-wide camera
  • 48MP telephoto camera (10X)

Samsung says the Galaxy S20 series smartphones will be available starting March 6th, 2020.

