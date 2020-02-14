Report: Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 coming this spring

Microsoft is said to be planning updates to two of its Surface devices this spring. According to a report from Petri.com, the next-gen Microsoft Surface Book will be a 2-in-1 tablet with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce 16xx series graphics, and optional support for NVIDIA Quadro workstation-class graphics on a top-of-the-line model.

Meanwhile Microsoft’s cheapest tablet is also getting a spec bump: the Surface Go 2 is said to have “low-end Intel chips,” but it could have a more powerful Intel Pentium Gold processor than the first-gen model, or even an Intel Core M chip.

None of these changes feel quite as dramatic as the updates Microsoft made to its Surface Laptop and Surface Pro tablet lineup late last year (adding AMD-powered versions of the former, and an ARM-based version of the latter). But if Petri’s Brad Sams is correct, the Surface Book 3 would be the first Microsoft Surface device with an option for NVIDIA Quadro graphics, which could make it a better option for folks looking for a mobile computer for graphic design, video editing, or other professional purposes.

It’s also noteworthy that the next-gen Surface Go would stick with Intel chips… not because Microsoft had ever said anything different, but because the company has been working hard to make Windows on ARM a viable platform and a small Surface tablet designed for portability and long battery life would seem like an obvious candidate for an ARM chip.

Anyway, everything is still firmly in the rumor category for now, but Sams has a reasonably good track record with leaks. Here are a few more details from his article:

Surface Book 3 could support up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage

Only the 15 inch model is expected to support Quadro graphcis

The Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 will probably look a lot like their predecessors

Starting prices will likely be similar as well (meaning around $1400 and up for the Surface Book 3 and $399 and up for the Surface Go 2)

Both the Surface Book and Surface Go lineup are due for a refresh — Microsoft released the current-gen Surface Book 2 in late 2017, and the Surface Go first hit the streets in August, 2018.

Microsoft hasn’t yet announced a date for a spring hardware event, but ZDNet notes that Microsoft typically holds an event in New York a few weeks before its Build developer conference — which is scheduled for May 19 – 21 this year.