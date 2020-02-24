Realme X50 Pro 5G packs flagship specs into a $550 phone

The prices for flagship smartphones have been creeping upward in recent years. $1000 smartphones aren’t unusual anymore, and some of the latest foldables sell for twice as much.

And then there’s the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

This phone has most of the hallmarks of a modern flagship including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, a 90 Hz display, quad cameras, UFS 3.0 storage, and LPDDR5 memory. It even has a vapor cooling chamber.

But it’s a lot cheaper than most modern flagships. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is up for pre-order in India starting today for ₹40,000 ($550). They’ll also be available in Europe in April for €599 ($650) and up.

Those are the prices for an entry-level model with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM in India or 6GB in Europe. But the company will also offer 8GB/256B and 12GB/256GB configurations.

While the phone’s 6.44 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel display may not be as high-res as what you’ll find on some other phones, the screen does have a high refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and support for brightness levels up to 1000 nits.

There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor and a hole punch cut-out in the display for two front-facing cameras (32MP primary + 8MP 105 degree ultra-wide). On the back of the phone you’ll find four more cameras:

64MP primary

13MP telephoto (2X optical zoom)

8MP ultra-wide (119 degrees)

2MP depth

Other features include a 4,200 mAh battery, 65W fast charging support, NFC, stereo speakers, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Three thing the phone doesn’t have? A headphone jack, a microSD card reader, and any planned North American availability.

via @realmemobiles, Android Police, GizmoChina, and Flipkart,















