Poco X2 is a $225 smartphone with a 120 Hz display (and mid-range specs)

Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 made a bit of a splash in 2018 thanks to a combination of high-end specs and a mid-range ($300) price tag. Now the follow-up is here and it’s… a step sideways?

The Poco X2 is launching in India for $225 and up, which seems like a pretty good price for a phone with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 27 watt fast charging, liquid cooling, four cameras on the back, and two on the front and a 120 Hz display.

But other specs are decidedly mid-range.

For example, the 6.67 inch display may have a high screen refresh rate and support for HDR 10 video. But with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, it doesn’t have the same pixel density as the latest flagships.

The phone also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor rather than a higher-performance Snapdragon 765 or 855/865 chip. The Poco X2 uses UFS 2.1 storage, which is faster than the eMMC storage found on many phones in this price range, but slower than the UFS 3.0 storage used by higher-end phones.

On the bright side, the phone does have a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and a microSD card reader as well as a big battery (4500 mAh), and a fingerprint sensor (on the side of the phone).

The four rear cameras include:

64MP Sony IMX686 primary

8MP 120-degree wide-angle

2MP depth

2MP macro

On the front of the phone there’s a 20MP primary camera plus a 2MP depth sensor.

The Poco 2 will be available in three configurations:

6GB/64GB for $225

8GB/128GB for $240

8GB/256GB for $280

Oh, and if you’re getting any sense of déjà vu from the Poco X2, that’s because we’ve seen it before — it’s basically a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi K30 4G smartphone. The key differences? The branding on the back says Poco instead of Redmi, and the Poco X2 will be available outside of China.