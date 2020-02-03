MediaTek introduces Helio G80 chips for mid-range gaming phones

Another day, another new processor from Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek. This time the company is fleshing out its line of processors designed for gaming smartphones.

The new MediaTek Helio G80 fits in between the Helio G90 launched last year and the more affordable (and lower performance) Helio G70 chip introduced last month.

For the most part, the new chip seems like a slightly upgraded version of the Helio G70. It has the same CPU and GPU architecture, but ramps up the clock speeds a bit.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the 12nm system-on-a-chip:

2 x 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores

6 x 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores

950 MHz ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Cat 7 DL / Cat-13 UL

The chip supports eMMC 5.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X 1800 MHz RAM as well as up to a FHD+ display at 60 Hz. There’s also support for up to a single 48MP camera or dual 16MP cameras.

MediaTek’s processor doesn’t have any sort of dedicated AI hardware, but the image signal processor can enable image recognition, and enhanced bokeh-style photos with blurred backgrounds, among other things.

