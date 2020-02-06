Maker of the Eve V tablet begins crowdplanning process for version 2.0

A few years after launching its first tablet designed with input from a community of potential customers, the folks at Eve are ready for round two.

Like the original Eve V tablet, the new model will be a 2-in-1 device with a kickstand and detachable keyboard that lets you use the computer as a standalone tablet or as a pseudo-laptop.

But Eve says the new model will have a faster processor, faster memory, updated Bluetooth and WiFi. As for everything else? The company is seeking feedback.

Eve’s claim to fame is that it “crowd-develops” its products. So while some key decisions have already been made, Eve is asking members of its forum to weigh in on things like the choice of materials (aluminum is better for heating, but magnesium alloy is lighter-weight).

According to Tom’s Hardware, Eve is also considering options such as Thunderbolt 4 ports for the new tablet, although I’m told that’s just a possibility at this point. Final decisions will likely only be made after the community weighs in.

While the planning process is still in the early stages, Eve plans to launch the new tablet later this year.

The original Eve V tablet launched in 2017 and it was a surprisingly good computer with strong specs, performance and design… but it shipped much later than originally planned and half a year later, Eve was still having trouble shipping units to customers and offering support.

But the company says it’s dealt with those issues and is in better shape to ship and support products moving forward. Eve recently started taking pre-orders for its new crowd-developed Spectrum monitor with support for up to a 4K 144 Hz display panel or a 240 Hz, QHD display and the company is also working on a mini PC, a docking accessory, and a set of headphones.