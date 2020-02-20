Lilbits 381: Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux, Android, and iOS

Windows has long dominated the desktop and laptop computer space, but Microsoft has all-but given up on getting Windows onto smartphones. So the company has instead shifted its focus in an effort to get you to use its apps and services on your Android, iOS, or even Linux devices.
Heck, the company is even planning to launch its own Android-powered smartphone later this year.
So it’s no surprise that last year the company changed the name of its anti-malware software from Windows Defender to Microsoft Defender last year.
Now the company is taking the next logical steps and bringing Defender to other platforms. The company says a public preview of Microsoft Defender ATP (Advanced Threat Protection) is already available for Linux. And Microsoft Defender ATP is coming to Android and iOS soon.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:
- Microsoft plans antivirus software for Android and iOS devices [CNBC]
Does your phone absolutely need antivirus software? That’s up for debate. But it hasn’t stopped companies from releasing anti-malware apps and services. Microsoft is just the latest.
- ADATA Releases SE760 USB 3.2 Gen 2 External SSD [AnandTech]
With top data read speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s and capacities up to 1TB, this could help make up for the tiny amounts of storage on some modern PCs.
- Sharp announces Aquos R5G [GSM Arena]
The phone, which is launching in Japan, sports 5G support, a 120 Hz QHD+ display (with a camera notch at the top and a fingerprint sensor notch at the bottom, a Snapdragon 865 processor, and support for 8K video recording.
- Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19569 [Windows Blogs]
The key new feature this time around? Updated app icons for Calendar, Mail, Calculator, and Alarms & Clocks.
- HTC’s Project Proton is a preview of its next-gen VR headsets [Engadget]
They look more like goggles/sunglasses than the current crop of headsets.
