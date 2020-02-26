LG V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone is a 6.8 inch flagship with an optional second screen

The new LG V60 ThinQ 5G has the kind of specs you’d expect from a 2020 flagship phone… plus a few bonus features. Sure, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 5G modem, 8GB of RAM, multiple cameras, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. But the phone also has a 32-bit Hi-Fi quad DAC, four microphones (and two speakers), and a sizable 5,000 mAh battery.

It’s also the latest LG V series phone to support an optional LG Dual Screen accessory that lets you double the phone’s display space.

LG says the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be available in North America, Europe, and Asia in March.

The phone has a 6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixel OLED display, support for up to 256GB of storage, and a microSD card reader for up to 2TB of removable storage.

Wireless capabilities include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, FM radio, and support for 5G, LTE, 3G, and 2G networks.

The smartphone has stereo speakers, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging, and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

On the front of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G you’ll find a single 10MP camera, and on the back there are three cameras/sensors:

64MP primary

13MP super-wide (117 degees)

Z Camera (Time of Flight)

As a standalone device, the phone measures 8.9mm (0.35 inches) thick and weighs 214 grams (about 7.5 ounces). But if you opt for the Dual Screen case accessory, the whole thing becomes a bit chunkier — measuring a combined 14.9mm (0.6 inches) thick and weighing 348 grams (12.3 ounces).

But what you get is not only a second 6.8 inch display that’s pretty much identical to the first, but also a small 2.1 inch monochrome cover display that you can use to view notifications without flipping the phone open.

The LG Dual Screen accessory also has a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to flip the second screen all the way around to hold the phone in one hand, prop it up using the case as a stand, or view two side-by-side screens in a pseudo-tablet mode.

While Microsoft is planning to release its first Android phone with dual-screens later this year and Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola have all released phones with foldable display, Samsung has actually been doing optional/detachable dual screens for a few years at this point. This is the company’s third V-series phone to support a Dual Screen accessory.

Whether that’s actually a good thing is up for debate. But at least it’s a thing — and it does allow LG to sell a multi-mode phone with a more reasonable starting price since you don’t need to pay for the second screen unless you really want one.















