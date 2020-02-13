LG and Samsung may be working on “Cloud Top” portable displays for smartphones

You can do a lot of things on a smartphone — but sometimes a bigger screen comes in handy for watching videos, editing documents, or performing other tasks that you’d normally do on a laptop or desktop computer.

One solution is to buy a phone with a big screen — there are plenty of options these days. But rumor has it that at least two companies have another solution — portable monitors designed to connect to your phone.

According to a report from ET News, Samsung and LG are both working on “Cloud Tops” that are thin and light portable displays designed to give your phone more screen space on the go.

The idea’s not entirely original. Nearly a decade ago Motorola introduced a smartphone designed to work with a laptop docking station, and while it was a bit of a flop for the company, that hasn’t stopped several other startups from crowdfunding similar devices over the years.

What makes Cloud Tops different is that they’re screen-only. They don’t have keyboards, suggesting they’re designed to support touch input rather than mouse and keyboard.

Samsung’s model is expected to be called a Samsung Dexbook, which does at least give the impression that it will support the company’s DeX software which takes advantage of extra screen space by giving Android a desktop-like user interface.

ET News reports the Dexbook will have a 14.1 inch display, a 10,000 mAh battery, and weigh less than 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds).

LG, meanwhile, is said to be working on its own 14.1 inch Web Top that weighs about 600 grams (1.3 pounds), measures about 9mm (0.35 inches) thick, and which has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Both are expected to be full HD displays and both are expected to launch in the third quarter of 2020, although that time frame could be delayed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

via SamMobile