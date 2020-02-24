Lenovo’s new ThinkPads support 10th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 4000 Pro chips

Lenovo has 9 new ThinkPad laptops on the way. The company says its new ThinkPad X, T, and L business-class laptops will be available starting in the second quarter of 2020 and prices for some models will start as low as $649.

While features vary depending on the model, one thing that all of the new ThinkPads have in common is that Lenovo will offer them with a choice of 10th-gen Intel Core vPro or AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 Mobile processors.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga

These thin and light laptops sport 13.3 inch displays with support for up to a 4K OLED display or a 500-nit, full HD display with support for a privacy feature that lets you limit viewing angles to keep folks from spying at your screen over your shoulder.

The ThinkPad X13 clamshell-style notebook will sell for $849 and up, while the convertible tablet-style ThinkPad X13 Yoga will have a starting price of $1099.

Lenovo will offer models with up to to 2TB of solid state storage, and each model features Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI ports, WiFi 6 and optional 4G LTE support.

The ThinkPad X13 Yoga weighs 2.9 pounds, measures 0.63 inches thick and has a 50 Wh battery, but this model may only be available with an Intel processor (and support for up to 16GB of RAM), while the ThinkPad X13 is 0.67 inches, 2.8 pounds, and has a 48 Wh battery and comes in Intel/16GB or AMD/32GB versions.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14, T14S, and T15

Lenovo’s business-class workhorses have Thunderbolt 3 ports, support for WiFi 6, up to 2TB of solid state storage, backlit keyboards, and support for optional features including a 4K display, FHD touchscreen, and 4G LTE.

The 14 inch Lenovo ThinkPad T14 has a 50 Wh battery, support for up to 48GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a body that measures about 17.9mm (0.7inches) thick and starting weight of about 3.2 pounds. It will be available with optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics, and prices start at $849.

Lenovo’s slightly more compact ThinkPad T14s measures 17.2mm thick and weighs about 3 pounds thanks in part to a chassis made from magnesium as well as aluminum. The ThinkPad T14s tops out at 32GB of DDR4 memory, but has a higher capacity 57 Wh battery. It will sell for $1029 and up.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T15, meanwhile, is a 3.9 pound 15 inch notebook with a 57 Wh battery and support for up to 48GB of RAM and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics. This model has a starting price of $1079.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14, and L15

These four laptops are the cheapest of the bunch, but they still include features such as WiFi 6, optional 4G LTE Cat 9, Dolby Audio, and a fingerprint reader.

Lenovo says the starting prices for each model will be:

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 – $679 and up

– $679 and up Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga – $799 and up

– $799 and up Lenovo ThinkPad L14 – $649 and up

– $649 and up Lenovo ThinkPad L15 – $649 and upf















