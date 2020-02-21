Lenovo launches 14 inch laptop with NVIDIA MX350 graphics, Intel Ice Lake (in China)

The new Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 is a notebook with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a 56.5 Wh battery, support for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Lenovo will offer the laptop with up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake processor.

But what makes this 3.1 pound laptop (slightly) unusual is that it’s one of the first PCs to ship with support for NVIDIA’s new GeForce MX350 graphics.

Lenovo will begin selling the Xiaoxin Air 14 in China on February 27th for about $725 and up. But I suspect we’ll see a similar laptop with Lenovo IdeaPad branding in the US sometime soon.

While the GeForce MX350 is based on NVIDIA’s aging Pascal architecture, it’s a 25 watt GPU that should offer a considerable performance boost over NVIDIA’s older entry-level laptop graphics solutions thanks to significant increases in the number of CUDA cores, texture units, memory bandwidth, and transistor count.

I’m a little surprised to see Lenovo pair an MX350 CPU with an Intel Ice Lake processor featuring Iris Plus graphics though. I would have thought it would have been a better fit for a system with Intel’s Comet Lake-U chips which have less impressive integrated graphics than Ice Lake chips.

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Air’s other features include a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, a full-sized HDMI port and SD card slot, a USB Type-C port, and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports.

While there’s no word on a US release date or price, the company’s IdeaPad 700 and 900 series notebooks appear to have a noticeably similar design to the Xiaoxin Air 14.

via GizChina, GizmoChina, and TechGenyz