Lenovo confirms Legion gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 is on the way

Late last year Lenovo hinted that it would expand its Legion brand to include gaming smartphones as well as gaming laptop and desktop computers.

Now the company has pretty much confirmed that a gaming phone is on the way — a post on Chinese social media site Weibo makes it clear that the company is working on something powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Other than that, the only thing we really know about the phone for now is that it’ll pack a 5G modem (as does every phone with a Snapdragon 865 processor), and it’ll probably have the letter Y somewhere in the name (there’s a prominent Y in the teaser image, and it’s a letter Lenovo uses in model names for its Legion gaming PCs).

Lenovo wouldn’t be the first company to launch a smartphone aimed at mobile gamers. Razer, Asus, Xiaomi (Black Shark) and Nubia (Red Magic) all have their own gaming phones — often with special features such as high screen refresh rates, liquid cooling (or even active cooling), and side trigger buttons.

It’s unclear what gimmicks/tricks Lenovo has up its sleeve to make its own entry into the space find out — especially at a time when many modern flagships are perfectly respectable gaming phones with speedy processors, plenty of RAM, 90Hz or higher screens, and other features that may attract gamers.

There’s also no word on whether this phone will be widely available outside of China if and when it launches — while Lenovo has a global presence in the smartphone space due to its ownership of the Motorola brand, the company doesn’t tend to sell phones under its own name in the US market.

via GizmoChina and Zol