Huawei introduces Mate Xs foldable phone (with a modest spec bump)

A year after introducing its first foldable smartphone (which didn’t actually start shipping until a few months ago), Huawei is back with the Huawei Mate Xs.

The new folding phone… looks an awful lot like the old one. But it has some key updates. The Kirin 980 processor from the original Mate X has been replaced with a Kirin 990 5G chip.

Huawei says it’s also improved the hinge and cooling system for the new smartphone.

Like its predecessor, the new Huawei Mate Xs is an 8 inch, 2480 x 220 pixel tablet when unfolded. But fold the screen in half and you have a 6.6 inch primary, 2480 x 1148 primary display on the front and a slimmer 6.4 inch, 2480 x 892 display on the back that you can use as a viewfinder when snapping selfies with the phone’s rear cameras.

There are no front-facing cameras. So you’ll either need to flip the phone around to shoot a self-portrait or make a video call. But the good news is that means you get the same high-quality camera selection no matter how you’re holdinf the phone.

Those cameras include:

40MP primary camera

8MP telephoto camera

16MP ultrawide camera

Time of Flight camera

Other features include a 4,500 mAh battery, support for 55W fast-charging, and a 5G modem — all of which last year’s model also had. But this time it’s baked into the Kirrin 990 5G SoC, so there’s no need for a separate modem chip.

The new foldable phone also has an updated hinge which should allow the device to fold flatter in tablet mode, decreasing the prominence of a visible crease.

Huawei says the new Mate Xs should be available in March, with a model sporting 8Gb of RAM and 512GB of storage selling for €2,499 (about $2,700).

Like all recent Huawei smartphones, this one will ship without the Google Play Store, but will instead have Huawei’s own version of an app store.















