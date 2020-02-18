Gigabyte introduces Brix mini PCs with 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-U chips

The Gigabyte Brix line of tiny desktop computers that have been around for nearly as long as Intel’s NUC lineup… and they’re still going strong. Gigabyte recently updated the series with four new models.

The new Gigabyte BRIX BRi3H-10110, BRi5H-10210, BRi7H-10510, and BRi7H-10710 should be available soon, and each is a 4.7″ x 4.7″ x 1.8″ computer powered by a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-U processor.

Gigabyte’s new mini computers each support up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 MHz memory and a 2.5 inch hard drive, and each features a range of ports including:

Gigabit Ethernet

2 x HDMI 2.0

5 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 X USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

3.5mm audio

There’s also an RS-232 COM port if that’s something you need/care about (it’s going to be more useful for commercial applications than home setups), and the little computers come with an Intel AC 3168 WiFi/Bluetooth card pre-installed.

Gigabyte also offers an optional expansion board that provides two additional Ethernet jacks.

While the new Brix models are powered by 15 watt, laptop-class processors, the Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core chip found in the most powerful model is competitive with Intel’s 45 watt Core i9-9750H in at least some benchmarks.

There’s no word on pricing or availability for the new models yet.

via AndroidPC.es