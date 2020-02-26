ECS Liva Z2 mini PCs with Gemini Lake Refresh chips coming soon

ECS is preparing to update its Liva Z2 line of mini PCs with several new models sporting 6 watt Intel Gemini Lake Refresh chips.

The new ECS Liva Z2 and Liva Z2V will be available with up to an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and supports up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM (with two SODIMM slots), while the Liva Z2L has the same processor options, but tops out at 4GB of LPDDR4 onboard (not upgradeable) memory.

ECS hasn’t officially launched the new models yet, so there’s no word on pricing or availability. But we do know the specs, thanks to a roadmap posted online (PDF link) by German retailer MiniPC.de.

All of the new systems measure about 132mm x 118mm x 56mm (5.2″ x 4.6″ x 2.2″) and all will be available with a choice of Intel Celeron or Pentium Silver Gemini Lake or Gemini Lake Refresh chips.

The key differences between models seems to be the aforementioned soldered LPDDR4 RAM on the Liva Z2L and the Liva Z2 also has two HDMI ports (one of which is HDMI 2.0), while the other models have one HDMI port and a VGA port.

Other ports on all models include:

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

Gigabit Ethernet

3.5mm audio

All three systems also have a digital mic, a power jack, an M.2230 slot occupied by an 802.11ac WiFi & Bluetooth 4.2 module and support for 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage plus a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD.

via FanlessTech















