Daily Deals (2-28-2020)

While Chromebooks have a reputation for being cheap, in recent years we’ve seen a growing number of models with higher price tags and better specs.

The HP Chromebook x360 14 is an excellent case in point. With a 14 inch full HD touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge you can use it in laptop or tablet modes. And thanks to its Intel Core i3 Whiskey Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, it has the performance of a mid-range Windows laptop rather than a typical Chromebook.

HP’s notebook has a list price of $599, but Woot is selling a refurbished model for less than half that price today. And if you’d prefer to buy new, Amazon has the laptop for $449.

