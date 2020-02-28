Daily Deals (2-28-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
While Chromebooks have a reputation for being cheap, in recent years we’ve seen a growing number of models with higher price tags and better specs.
The HP Chromebook x360 14 is an excellent case in point. With a 14 inch full HD touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge you can use it in laptop or tablet modes. And thanks to its Intel Core i3 Whiskey Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, it has the performance of a mid-range Windows laptop rather than a typical Chromebook.
HP’s notebook has a list price of $599, but Woot is selling a refurbished model for less than half that price today. And if you’d prefer to buy new, Amazon has the laptop for $449.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Refurb HP Chromebook x360 14″ convertible w/Core i3-8130U/8GB/64GB for $280 – Woot
- Dell Chromebook 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N3450/4GB/32GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Refurb HP Chromebook 13 QHD+ w/Intel Core M for $140 and up – Woot
- Refurb HP Chromebook 14 w/Celeorn N3350/4GB/32GB for $140 – Woot
- Lenovo 100e Chromebook 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $750 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5″ w/Core i5-1035G7/8GB/256GB for $999 – Best Buy
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $35 – Amazon
- WD My Passport 5TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for $100 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $90 – Amazon
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wirless earbuds for $50 – Newegg
- Aukey true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon (coupon: R998JHY5)
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Friends don’t let friends buy chromebooks.
Still can’t find a use case for Chrombeooks,
especially since the BlueStacks Android emulator
runs on Windows.
Tragically my children began using them. Still trying to fix that…
The prices of microSDXC cares in the 256 GB to 512 GB
range seem to be going up, the 512 GBs used to be as
low as $80, now they’re up to $110.
On the other hand, the 1 TB SanDisks are now down to $250, so
the price is getting to be more reasonable (just a
slight premium over 2x the price of the 512 GB version).