Daily Deals (2-28-2020)

While Chromebooks have a reputation for being cheap, in recent years we’ve seen a growing number of models with higher price tags and better specs.

The HP Chromebook x360 14 is an excellent case in point. With a 14 inch full HD touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge you can use it in laptop or tablet modes. And thanks to its Intel Core i3 Whiskey Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, it has the performance of a mid-range Windows laptop rather than a typical Chromebook.

HP’s notebook has a list price of $599, but Woot is selling a refurbished model for less than half that price today. And if you’d prefer to buy new, Amazon has the laptop for $449.

Chromebooks

Windows laptops

Storage

Wireless audio






4
TheClownWorld

Friends don’t let friends buy chromebooks.

46 minutes ago
sam khan
Guest
sam khan

Still can’t find a use case for Chrombeooks,
especially since the BlueStacks Android emulator
runs on Windows.

33 minutes ago
AdamS
Guest
AdamS

Tragically my children began using them. Still trying to fix that…

33 seconds ago
sam khan
Guest
sam khan

The prices of microSDXC cares in the 256 GB to 512 GB
range seem to be going up, the 512 GBs used to be as
low as $80, now they’re up to $110.

On the other hand, the 1 TB SanDisks are now down to $250, so
the price is getting to be more reasonable (just a
slight premium over 2x the price of the 512 GB version).

36 minutes ago