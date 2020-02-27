Daily Deals (2-27-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.

I’m a sucker for a good Doctor Who audio drama from Big Finish, but buying new episodes as they come out can get expensive. Fortunately the folks at Humble Bundle offer some stellar deals on older serials from time to time — and now is one of those times.

For the next few weeks you can pick up a bundle of Doctor Who audiobooks and digital comics for as little as $1… although it’s totally worth paying $15 to unlock all the content included in this bundle.

Big Finish is also offering a whole bunch of Cybermen-related audio dramas for up to 60-percent off at its own store.

This week the Epic Games Store is also giving away Inner Space for free, and offering deep discounts on some Ubisoft titles. Dell is running a 17-percent off sale on select PCs and accessories. And the UE Wonderboom LE portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for one of the lowest prices I’ve seen to date.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

