Daily Deals (2-26-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.

The Google Pixel 2 may be turning three years old this year, but it’s in line for at least one more major Android update, and it’s still a pretty great phone with an excellent camera (even if unlike modern flagships, the Pixel 2 has only one rear camera).

While Google stopped selling this phone a while back, Woot is selling refurbished units for $100 at the moment, which is a pretty great price for a phone that sold for $649 at launch. Amazon has the same phone for $109 (or a 128GB model for $159).

Sure, Google only guarantees support for the phone through October of this year. But like most Pixel (and Nexus) devices, the Pixel 2 has a fairly active independent developer community, which means advanced users can probably keep their phone’s software update for years to come thanks to custom ROMs.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones and tablets

Laptops

Bluetooth audio

Other















Support Liliputing Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or… Contribute via PayPal donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $3 $5 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)