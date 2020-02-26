Daily Deals (2-26-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
The Google Pixel 2 may be turning three years old this year, but it’s in line for at least one more major Android update, and it’s still a pretty great phone with an excellent camera (even if unlike modern flagships, the Pixel 2 has only one rear camera).
While Google stopped selling this phone a while back, Woot is selling refurbished units for $100 at the moment, which is a pretty great price for a phone that sold for $649 at launch. Amazon has the same phone for $109 (or a 128GB model for $159).
Sure, Google only guarantees support for the phone through October of this year. But like most Pixel (and Nexus) devices, the Pixel 2 has a fairly active independent developer community, which means advanced users can probably keep their phone’s software update for years to come thanks to custom ROMs.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones and tablets
- Refurb Google Pixel 2 w/64GB for $100 – Woot (or $109 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad 10.2 tablet w/32GB for $249 – Staples
Laptops
- HP 14″ laptop w/AMD A9-9425/4GB/128GB for $200 – Best Buy
- Refurb Lenovo ThinkPad X240 12.5″ notebook w/Core i5-4200U/8GB/Win10Pro for $250 and up – Woot
- Dell Inspiron 13 5391 13″ FHD laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $495 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 9380 FHD touchscreen notebook w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $880 – AntOnline (via eBay)
Bluetooth audio
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for $21 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Insignia Sonic portable Bluetooth speaker for $25 – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore Flare mini portable 360-degree Bluetooth speaker for $38 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Amazon Echo Plus (1st-gen) smart speaker & hub for $45 – Woot
- Anker Soundcore Motion+ 30W portable Bluetooth speaker for$85 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $55 – Best Buy
Other
- WD My Passport 1TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for $40 – B&H
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer + 3-month CBS All Access subscription for $40 – Roku
- Name your price for a bundle of digital tabletop PC games – Humble Bundle
