Daily Deals (2-25-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.
Amazon’s Fire Tablet and Fire TV sales continue. Meh is selling a 2-pack of true wireless earbuds for just $24. And Brother’s popular DCL-L2550DW wireless monochrome all-in-one laser printer/copier/scanner is on sale for $90.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets and laptops
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 – Amazon
- Open Box Microsoft Surface Go w/4GB/64GB for $355 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Microsoft Surface Go w/8GB/128GB + keyboard for $499 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Lenovo Yoga 920 13.9″ convertible w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/512GB for $899 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Book 2 for $999 and up – Microsoft Store
Other PCs and accessories
- Save up to 35-percent on select gaming PCs and accessories – Amazon
- Refurb Linksys Velop mesh WiFi routers for $55 – $240 – Woot
- Brother DCP-L2550DW wireless monochrome all-in-one laser printer $90 – Office Depot
Wireless audio
- 2-pack of Ideation ID200 truly wireless earbuds for $24 – meh
- Insignia Mini Sonic portable Bluetooth speaker for $15 – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Amazon
Miscellaneous
- Woot-Off sale – Woot
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon
- Killing Gravity eBook by Corey J. White for free – Tor
- $50 Lowe’s gift card for $45 – Newegg
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply