Daily Deals (2-24-2020)

So you signed up for that CBS All Access 1-month free trial I told you about on Friday, but now you’re looking for an easy way to stream to your TV? You’re in luck, because Amazon is running a sale on Fire TV media streamers, which means you can pick one up for as little as $25.
Didn’t snag the free trial yet? No worries — use the coupon code DETECTIVE when you sign up for CBS All Access between now and February 28th and you can still get a month for free. Without the coupon new subscribers only get a 7-day free trial.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon ($25 for qualifying customers with coupon: 4KFIRETV)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K media streamer for $40 – Roku
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast for $145 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire tablets for $40 and up – Amazon
Computers
- Microsoft Surface Pro X for $899 and up – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo 100 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Asus ImagineBook MJ401TA 14″ laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $300 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U /8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $730 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 4K touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Dell
Wireless audio
- Anker Zolo Liberty true wireless earbuds for $45 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg
- Vogek JH-ANC10 noise-cancelling sport earbuds w/neckband for $28 – Amazon (coupon: NHS7SWMB)
- UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $50 – Verizon (coupon: FIFTY)
Charging
- RAVPower Prime 3.0 Quick Charge 10,000 mAh power bank for $13 – B&H
- Anker PowerPort Atom III 30W slim USB-C charger for $22 – Amazon
Other
- Select storage and networking products for up to 30-percent off (Linksys, Netgear, TP-Link, Lexar & HP) – Amazon
- Microsoft Modern Mobile mouse for $20 – Best Buy
- Tascam DR-40 4-channel portable audio recorder for $100 – B&H
