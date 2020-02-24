Daily Deals (2-24-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon's and eBay's affiliate programs.

So you signed up for that CBS All Access 1-month free trial I told you about on Friday, but now you’re looking for an easy way to stream to your TV? You’re in luck, because Amazon is running a sale on Fire TV media streamers, which means you can pick one up for as little as $25.

Didn’t snag the free trial yet? No worries — use the coupon code DETECTIVE when you sign up for CBS All Access between now and February 28th and you can still get a month for free. Without the coupon new subscribers only get a 7-day free trial.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streamers

Computers

Wireless audio

Charging

Other















Support Liliputing Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or… Contribute via PayPal donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $3 $5 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)