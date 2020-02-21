Daily Deals (2-21-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

CBS All Access normally offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers to the online video streaming service. But if you sign up by February 28th and use the coupon DETECTIVE at checkout, you can get the a whole month free.

Returning subscribers can also get a free month by using the coupon code INTERROGATION.

Note that the trial is good whether you sign up for a plan with ads or an ad-free plan… but if you don’t cancel before your month is up, your subscription will automatically be renewed at $5.99 (with ads) or $9.99 (without) per month.

Still, that should give you just about enough time to binge watch the first few seasons of Star Trek Discovery and Picard (the last episode of which is scheduled for March 26th, 2020… so time your free trial carefully).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Streaming and downloads

Tablets

other