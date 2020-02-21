Daily Deals (2-21-2020)

CBS All Access normally offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers to the online video streaming service. But if you sign up by February 28th and use the coupon DETECTIVE at checkout, you can get the a whole month free.
Returning subscribers can also get a free month by using the coupon code INTERROGATION.
Note that the trial is good whether you sign up for a plan with ads or an ad-free plan… but if you don’t cancel before your month is up, your subscription will automatically be renewed at $5.99 (with ads) or $9.99 (without) per month.
Still, that should give you just about enough time to binge watch the first few seasons of Star Trek Discovery and Picard (the last episode of which is scheduled for March 26th, 2020… so time your free trial carefully).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Streaming and downloads
- CBS All Access 1-month trial for free – CBS (new subscriber coupon: DETECTIVE / returning subscriber coupon: INTERROGATION)
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 2-month subscription for free – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of Bloodshot & other Valiant digital comics – Humble Bundle
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $40 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $110 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis (previous-gen) for $90 – BuySpry (via eBay)
- Refurb Acer Chromebook Tab 10 for $150 – Acer (via eBay)
- Apple iPad 10.2 w/32GB for $249 – Staples
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/128GB + Type Cover, Surface Mouse & Office 365 for $749 – AntOnline (via eBay)
other
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $240 – NationWideDistributors (via eBay)
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank for $21 – Amazon (coupon: SEHCIJC6)
- Aduro 10,000 mAh power bank w/Qi wireless charging for $23 – Woot
