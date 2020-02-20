Daily Deals (2-20-2020)

The Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games for free this week — Faeria and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. And Best Buy is selling a $100 Netflix gift card for… $100. But when you buy it, you’ll also get a $10 Best Buy gift card that you can use on just about anything the store sells.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Streaming and downloads
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Faeria PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of steampunk eBooks – StoryBundle
- Buy a $100 Netflix gift card, get $10 Best Buy gift card – Best Buy
PCs and PC gear
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $487 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKBOOK)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $581 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKBOOK)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB?256GB for $599 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKBOOK)
- Gaming accessories & peripherals sale – Best Buy
- Crucial memory for 15-percent off – Newegg (coupon: EMCDFFD39)
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $50 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDFFD46)
- WD Elements 5TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for $98 – Amazon
- WD Easystore 5TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for $100 – Best Buy
- Seagate Expansion 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop hard drive for $125 – Newegg
Other
- Save $25 on online purchases of $100 or more – Staples (laptops, tablets, and other tech gadgets excluded)
- Refurb Netgear Orbi AC2200 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $175 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Fit activity tracker for $69 – Amazon
