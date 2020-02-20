Liliputing

Daily Deals (2-20-2020)

at by Leave a Comment

The Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games for free this week — Faeria and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. And Best Buy is selling a $100 Netflix gift card for… $100. But when you buy it, you’ll also get a $10 Best Buy gift card that you can use on just about anything the store sells.

Epic Games Store

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Streaming and downloads

PCs and PC gear

Storage

Other

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of