Daily Deals (2-19-2020)

Staples is selling Apple’s 10.2 inch iPad for $249, which is $80 off the list price. Meanwhile Amazon is offering up the 10.5 inch iPad Air for $400, or about $100 off the usual starting price for that model. And the Microsoft Microsoft is offering a bundle deal on the company’s second least-expensive Surface tablet: you can pick up an entry-level Surface Pro 7 plus a Type Cover for $699.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Apple iPad (10.2 inch) w/32GB for $249 – Staples
- Apple iPad Air (10.5 inch) w/64GB for $400 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $699 – Microsoft Store
Computers
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i5-8259U + 512GB SSD for $440 – Newegg
- Lenovo 100e 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad 14″ laptop w/AMD A6-9220e/4GB/64GB for $180 – Best Buy
- Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy
Mobile accessories
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $28 – Amazon
- Save up to 30-percent on select Anker charging accessories – Amazon
- JarvMobile 10,000 mAh 18W power bank w/Qi wireless charging for $23 – B&H
Other
- Refurb Nintendo Switch for $260 – Nintendo (via eBay)
- Refurb Netgear Orbi AC3000 mesh WiFi system (router + satellite) for $149 – Newegg (via eBay)
