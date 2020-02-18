Daily Deals (2-18-2020)

Amaozn is running a 1-day sale on select Logitech PC accessories including mice, keyboards, and speakers… and for some reason a popular podcasting microphone that’s not made by Logitech. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC and mobile accessories
- Save up to 50-percent on Select Logitech gaming & audio accessories – Amazon
- Logitech G602 wireless gaming mouse for $23 – Amazon
- HP X300 purple wireless mouse for $7 – HP (coupon: JUMPACCY10)
- Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $40 – Daily Steals
- Blue Yeti USB microphone for $90 – Amazon
WiFi routers
- eero mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $199 – Amazon
- eero mesh WiFi router (single) for $79 – Amazon
- eero Pro mesh WiFi router (single) for $159 – Amazon (or 3-pack for $399)
- eero Pro mesh WiFi system (1 Pro + 2 Beacons) for $319 – Amazon
- TP-Link Deco mesh WiFi router 3-pack for $160 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Nest WiFi mesh routers for $129 and up – Google Store
Computers
- Save 20-percent on eligible Acer products – Acer store (coupon: PRES20)
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $750 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $850 – Microsoft Store
Other
- Nintendo Switch Lite handheld game console for $183 – NationWideDistributors (via eBay)
- Amazon Fire tablets for $40 and up – Amazon
