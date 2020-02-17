Daily Deals (2-17-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Presidents Day sales started a week or two ago, but today is the official date of the US holiday, so if you’re looking for a deal on laptops, tablets, headphones, charging accessories, or other gadgets… I guess they’re still on sale.

Anyway, Lenovo is selling a Windows laptop for $150 today. Best Buy has a better version for $170. A bunch of models of HP’s excellent Spectre x360 13 inch convertible are on sale. And all of Amazon’s Fire tablets are on sale today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

