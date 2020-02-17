Daily Deals (2-17-2020)

Presidents Day sales started a week or two ago, but today is the official date of the US holiday, so if you’re looking for a deal on laptops, tablets, headphones, charging accessories, or other gadgets… I guess they’re still on sale.
Anyway, Lenovo is selling a Windows laptop for $150 today. Best Buy has a better version for $170. A bunch of models of HP’s excellent Spectre x360 13 inch convertible are on sale. And all of Amazon’s Fire tablets are on sale today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Presidents Day sales
- Save 5-percent on select PCs and monitor priced $599 and higher – HP (coupon: 5PDS2020)
- Save 10-percent on select PCs and monitors priced $999 and higher – HP (coupon: 10PDS2020)
- Save up to 71-percent on select items – Lenovo
- Dell presidents Day sale – Dell
- Asus Presidents Day Sale – Asus
- Walmart Savings spotlight – Walmart
- Best Buy Presidents Day sale – Best Buy
- Save 15-percent on select tech – eBay (coupon: JPRESDAY)
Windows Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11″ laptop w/AMD A4-9120E/4GB/64GB for $150 – Lenovo (coupon: IDEAPRESDAY1)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 14″ laptop w/AMD A6-9220e/4GB/64GB for $170 – Best Buy
- Motile 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 3/4GB/128GB for $249 – Walmart
- HP 14″ laptop w/Core i3-1005G1/4GB/128GB for $279 – Walmart
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $799 and up – Microsoft Store
Windows convertibles
- Lenovo Yoga 730 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB for $580 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $712 – HP (coupon: 5PDS2020)
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/32GB Optane/512GB SSD for $900 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/32GB Optane + 512GB SSD for $918 – HP (coupon: 10PDS2020)
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $880 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Lenovo (coupon: PRESIDENTYOGA38)
Chromebooks
- Asus Chromebook C432NA 14″ w/Celeron N3350/4GB/64GB for $179 – Walmart
- Acer Spin 11 convertible w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $260 – Lenovo
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-8130U/4GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
Amazon Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 taamazon.comblet for $40 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $110 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $150 – Amazon
Other tablets
- Apple iPad 10.2″ for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Pro for $675 and up – Best Buy
- Refurb onn 8″ Android tablet for $39 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) 10.1″ for $200 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ for $550 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $749 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $799 – Microsoft Store
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 wirelss over-ear headphones for $30 – Amazon
- TaoTronics wireless active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $40 – Amazon
- JBL Live 500BT over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $60 – B&H (price in cart)
- Refurb Jam Plus portable Bluetooth speakers (2-pack) for $19 – meh
Other
- Anker PowerPort III Duo 36W dual-port USB-C wall charger for $22 – Amazon
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR media streamer w/Android TV for $49 – ProximityStore (via eBay w/coupon: JPRESDAY)
- Google Nest Hub 7″ smart display 2-pack for $130 – Best Buy
- Cowboy Bebop – the complete series for $5 – iTunes
