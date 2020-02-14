Daily Deals (2-14-2020)

Two laptops with Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake processors are on sale for under $1000 at the moment. Lenovo’s Yoga 730 13″ convertible with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor is just $580. The Epic Games Store is giving away two free titles this week. And the Sega Genesis Mini is on sale for $22 off the list price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/16GB/256GB for $1000 – Adorama
- HP SPectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/32GB Optane + 512GB SSD for $900 – Best Buy
- HP ZBook 14 laptop w/Core i5-8350U/8GB/256GB/Win10Pro + docking station for $670 – Woot
- Lenovo Yoga 730 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB for $580 – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 11 Chromebook convertible w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 convertible Chromebook w/Core i3-8130U/4GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Refurb Samsung Chromebook Plus 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/32GB/4G LTE for $280 – Woot
Tablets and smartphones
- Apple iPad 10.2″ for $250 and up – Amazon
- Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL (not pink) for $399 – B&H
- OnePlus 7T for $499 – OnePlus
- Google Pixel 3a for $325 and up – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Microsoft Surface Headphones for $243 – Adorama
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth over-ear noise cancelling headphones (rose gold) for $220 – Amazon
- Audio Technica ATH-SR30BT Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $69 – Adorama
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $35 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- JBL Boombox portable Bluetooth speaker for $270 – B&H
Games and gaming gear
- Sega Genesis Mini retro game console for $58 – Adorama
- Logitech G602 wireless gaming mouse for $29 – Amazon
- Sonic the Hedgehog PC game sale – Humble Store
- Aztez PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Other
