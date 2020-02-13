Daily Deals (2-13-2020)

eBay is running a President’s Day sale on items from select brands from today through February 18th. Add eligible items to your cart and then use the coupon JPRESDAY at checkout and you can save 15-percent.
The only catches? Savings top out at $100 and you’ll need to add at least $25 worth of stuff to your cart.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
- Save 15-percent on products from select brands – eBay (coupon: JPRESDAY)
- Save 15-percent on refurbished Lenovo products – eBay (coupon: JPRESDAY)
- Refurb Nintendo Switch for $237 – VIP Outlet (
- via eBay w/coupon: JPRESDAY)
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 cooker for $55 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: JPRESDAY)
- Nintendo Switch lite for $185 – ProximityStore (via eBay w/coupon: JPRESDAY)
Laptops
- LG Gram 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $699 – BuyDig (coupon: GRAM)
- HP Envy 13 laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook UX431FN 14″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/MX150/16GB/512GB for $880 – Newegg
Tablets and convertibles
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 14 convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB for $529 – B&H
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Core i5-1021U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Microsoft store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 14 Pro 4K convertible w/Core i7-8550U/16GB/512GB for $849 – B&H
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB for $650 – Best Buy
Accessories
- Wavlink AC1300 USB WiFi adapter for $20 – Newegg
- Anker Atom PD 1 30W USB-C wall charger for $21 – Newegg
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $150 – Amazon
- ESR 2-in-1 USB-C PD & headphone jack adapter for $14 – Amazon (coupon: 35WXTFG6)
