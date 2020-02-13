Liliputing

Daily Deals (2-13-2020)

eBay is running a President’s Day sale on items from select brands from today through February 18th. Add eligible items to your cart and then use the coupon JPRESDAY at checkout and you can save 15-percent.

The only catches? Savings top out at $100 and you’ll need to add at least $25 worth of stuff to your cart.

eBay

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eBay President’s Day Sale

Laptops

Tablets and convertibles

Accessories

