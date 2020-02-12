Daily Deals (2-12-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Dell’s newest XPS 13 9300 thin and light laptops feature 10th-gen Intel Core Ice Lake processors and a slightly revamped design that includes a 16:10 display, among other changes.

But the company is also still selling some slightly older XPS 13 7390 models with 10th-gen Intel Core Comet Lake chips, 16:9 screens, and lower prices… including a deal on a Core i5/8GB/256GB model which is selling for just $800 today.

While that’s more expensive than the $650 model I told you about yesterday, that version has an 8th-gen Intel Core i3 Whiskey Lake processor and just 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which makes today’s deal a much better bargain if you can afford to spend an extra $150.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

