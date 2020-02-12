Daily Deals (2-12-2020)

Dell’s newest XPS 13 9300 thin and light laptops feature 10th-gen Intel Core Ice Lake processors and a slightly revamped design that includes a 16:10 display, among other changes.
But the company is also still selling some slightly older XPS 13 7390 models with 10th-gen Intel Core Comet Lake chips, 16:9 screens, and lower prices… including a deal on a Core i5/8GB/256GB model which is selling for just $800 today.
While that’s more expensive than the $650 model I told you about yesterday, that version has an 8th-gen Intel Core i3 Whiskey Lake processor and just 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which makes today’s deal a much better bargain if you can afford to spend an extra $150.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops and tablets
- Dell XPS 13 laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $799 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $799 and up – Microsoft Store
Accessories
- Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse for $30 – Best Buy
- Samsung T5 portable USB 3.1 SSD for $158 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $163 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Mpow H5 active noise-cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $30 – Amazon
- Refurb Audio Technica ATH-ANC7BSV-RB wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $65 – Woot
- Sony WH-1000XM3/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $254 – Newegg
Facebook Portal devices
- Facebook Portal 10″ smart display for $145 – Amazon
- Facebook Portal Mini 8″ smart display for $83 – Woot
Other
- Save up to $20 on a 4-pack of Tile Bluetooth trackers – Tile
- Name your price for a bundle of VR games – Humble Bundle
